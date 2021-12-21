Nashik: Man rapes woman repeatedly by threatening to kill her daughter

A heartbreaking incident has taken place in Nashik, Maharashtra. Violence against women is not declining anywhere in the state. It has now been revealed that a woman was raped by threatening to kill her daughter with a knife. Police have registered a case in this regard and Satpur police in Nashik district have arrested the accused. The police are also disturbed by the brutality in this case. Not once but repeatedly, the accused threatened the woman and raped her. The woman lodged a complaint at the police station, alleging that the accused raped her all night on December 17 in a lodge in Trimbakeshwar. When the victim tried to escape from the accused's hands, the accused threatened to kill her daughter. He also threatened and raped the victim several times in different places.

Accused Azad Sheikh raped the woman on the night of December 17 at the lodge. He then took the woman to a friend's house. Even there, the accused raped the woman. He then released the woman and tried to flee Nashik. The accused had reached the railway station and was waiting for the oncoming train but the police got a clue about his actions. Police immediately reached Nashik Road railway station and arrested the accused. A case has been registered against the accused Azad Sheikh under section 376 on the complaint of the woman. Sub-Inspector of Police Shyam Jadhav started an investigation into the matter.