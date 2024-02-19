Nashik MP Hemant Godse Escapes Unharmed in Severe Car Accident in Delhi

Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse's car met with a major accident in New Delhi on Monday morning (February 19). Despite extensive damage to the vehicle, no major injuries were reported. Godse had been in the national capital for an event honoring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and was returning home after paying respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Parliament.

The accident occurred on BD Marg in Delhi as Godse was traveling in an Innova car. The collision transpired when his car met with an Artica from behind while attempting to overtake another vehicle. The impact resulted in substantial damage to Hemant Godse's car. Fortunately, no severe injuries were reported.

Representing the Nashik constituency of Maharashtra, Hemant Godse is a member of the Shiv Sena. Previously affiliated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, he contested the same constituency in the 2009 elections but lost to the NCP's Sameer Bhujbal. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Godse secured victory by defeating Sameer Bhujbal and became the second MP to achieve a repeated term after 56 years. However, in 2022, following a rebellion within Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, Godse aligned himself with the Shinde faction.