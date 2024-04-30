Nashik: MSEDCL Gears Up for Monsoon with Pre-Maintenance Work

As the monsoon season nears, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has begun essential maintenance and repair work to strengthen the electrical grid and ensure uninterrupted power supply during the monsoons. These efforts, while causing temporary inconvenience to consumers, are crucial for safeguarding the electricity infrastructure from potential disruptions.

In Nashik Circle, MSEDCL has launched a comprehensive maintenance program, involving engineers, volunteers and outsourced workers. The work includes removing tree branches near power lines, as well as general maintenance and repairs of electrical equipment. Despite the temporary disruptions, these efforts aim to provide seamless electricity throughout the monsoon season.

Mahavitaran asks for customer patience and understanding, acknowledging the complexity of the electrical system. Workers are proactively addressing potential problems to minimize outages.

Maintenance activities are meticulously planned, with repairs conducted step-by-step to avoid system-wide disruptions. Tasks include pruning tall tree branches, replacing damaged components, and inspecting mechanical systems, all aimed at minimizing downtime.

Deepak Kumthekar, chief engineer of Nashik Circle for MSEDCL, emphasised the importance of executing these tasks with utmost care and efficiency. This underscores the organization's commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality power during the monsoon season.

To ensure transparency, MSEDCL uses SMS notifications to inform consumers about scheduled maintenance. By segmenting the work and closing specific areas at a time, MSEDCL strives to minimize disruptions while maximizing efficiency.

Despite proactive measures, unforeseen events like fallen trees, lightning strikes or technical faults can still disrupt the system. However, Mahavitaran's preventative approach minimizes the impact of such occurrences, facilitating swift restoration of power supply.