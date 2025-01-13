Nashik-Mumbai Highway Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Kin of Deceased

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his condolences following a tragic accident on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway that claimed the lives of five individuals. Fadnavis announced that the next of kin of the deceased will receive financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees. CM Fadnavis also assured that the government would cover the medical expenses for the injured.

नाशिक-मुंबई महामार्गावर झालेल्या अपघातात मृत्यू झालेल्या कुटुंबीयांप्रति मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी शोक व्यक्त केला असून त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली आहे. या अपघातातील मृतांच्या वारसांना ₹5 लाख आर्थिक सहाय्य देण्यात येईल आणि जखमींचा खर्च शासनातर्फे करण्यात… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 13, 2025

Five people were killed when a vehicle carrying devotees crashed on a flyover near Dwarka in Nashik. Among the victims were a father and his son. The severity of the crash left witnesses shocked by the sight of the bodies.

Upon hearing the news, family members rushed to the district hospital, where they were overcome with grief. The accident also caused significant traffic disruption on the flyover, resulting in long vehicle queues.

Emergency response teams including fire trucks, police vehicles from Mumbai Naka and Bhadrakali, and ambulances immediately responded to the scene. They proceeded to the flyover ramp from Dwarka Chowk, sounding sirens as they made their way up. Local residents, including garage owners from Dwarka Chowk, Zakir Hussain Hospital Road, and Kannamwar Bridge, also rushed to assist in the rescue efforts.