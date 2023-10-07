Nashik: NCP workers detained after trying to halt Ajit Pawar's convoy in Dindori

In a recent incident in Vani, Dindori taluka, the NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction staged an unusual protest by throwing tomatoes and onions in front of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's convoy. Several party workers were detained by the police in response to the incident.

Ajit Pawar is on a visit to Dindori. However, during the convoy's journey to Vani Saptashring fort, farmers led by NCP Youth Congress Sharad Pawar group district president Sham Hire and Santosh Rehre attempted to block the convoy by tossing onions and tomatoes onto the road. The protesters sought to draw attention to the declining prices of these agricultural commodities.

The police swiftly intervened, detaining the protesting farmers, and allowing Ajit Pawar's convoy to continue its journey to Saptashring Fort. Ajit Pawar was joined by NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, MLA Dilip Bankar, and others.