Nashik: NMC to impose heavy fines for unauthorised tap connections

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Maharashtra has launched an inspection of tap connections in hotels, restaurants, and other establishments to prevent water wastage and theft. As part of this initiative, the NMC has introduced the 'Abhay Yojana' to legalise unauthorised tap connections. Those who do not participate in this scheme and continue to use unauthorised connections will face criminal charges, according to orders issued by NMC commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar.

A fine of a minimum of 6,500 and a maximum of 38,400 will be levied for household tap connections, Rs6,600 to Rs2.64 lakh for non-domestic connections and 8,100 to 2.07 lakh for commercial connections, depending on the size of the tap.

After the expiry of the Abhay Yojana, a team of junior engineers, bill clerks, and plumbers, under the control of divisional officers and sub-engineers, will be appointed to search for unauthorised tap connections.