Nashik: Onion Auctions Resume in APMCs After 25-Day Hiatus Due to Labour Disputes

After a 25-day interruption, onion auctions have resumed in 13 of the 15 Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) as of Monday. The halt in auctions was prompted by labor payment disputes between onion traders and farmers, resulting in a deadlock in auction proceedings. Despite warnings and interventions from the cooperative department, auction activities remained suspended until traders conceded and opted to recommence the process.

With the exception of Nandgaon and Manmad APMCs, all 13 APMCs proceeded with onion auctions. Nevertheless, the initial rates for onions remained relatively low, averaging between ₹1,100 and ₹1,300 per quintal. Despite the resumption of auction operations by traders, farmers voiced dissatisfaction with the prices offered for their produce.

Sandeep Magar, an onion farmer from Deola, Nashik spoke about the lack of support from traders during the auction. He highlighted the farmers' additional labor burden and the unexpected expenses incurred for space rental, which further strained their already challenging situation. Magar emphasized that farmers, lacking working capital, had no choice but to participate in the auctions despite unfavorable conditions.

Bharat Dighole, President of the Maharashtra State Onion Farmers Association, criticized the delayed resumption of APMC operations and the inadequate auction rates. He underscored the importance of maintaining smooth APMC functionality without disruptions for the benefit of farmers. Dighole emphasized that the current rates, far below farmers' expectations, were insufficient to cover production costs, which typically amount to ₹7,000-₹8,000 per acre. Farmers anticipated rates ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per quintal.

The halt in APMC auctions since April 4 compelled many farmers to resort to private markets for selling their produce. However, the absence of APMC auctions posed logistical challenges, especially concerning unpredictable weather conditions that threatened onion spoilage. Furthermore, the ongoing ban on onion exports further compounded farmers' woes, depriving them of a potential avenue for fetching better prices.

Amidst these challenges, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) announced plans to purchase 5 lakh metric tonnes of onions. However, farmers remain skeptical due to past issues with quality control, storage, and payment associated with such procurement processes.

The 25-day halt in APMC auction operations proved burdensome for farmers, and the resumption of auctions has failed to alleviate their concerns regarding low prices and unfavorable trading conditions. Farmers' expectations extend beyond higher auction rates to include supportive treatment from traders and the lifting of export bans to enable fair market access.