Nashik: Over 100 water connections in Cidco division terminated

The Cidco divisional office of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is running a campaign to recover arrears of property and water taxes. A Dhol Bajao Andolan has been started for property tax arrears, and a campaign has been undertaken to stop water tap connections for those with water tax arrears.

The office informed that about 93 per cent of property tax and 51 per cent of water tax have been collected. Around 100 water connections of water tax defaulters have been terminated, according to officials.

There is a huge amount of arrears of civic taxes in the division. The divisional officer Dr Mayur Patil is leading the campaign for the recovery of these arrears. Reminders and pre-foreclosure notices have been issued to defaulters. Also, the tap connections of more than a hundred property owners who do not pay water bills are being terminated.

"A campaign is going on for the recovery of property and water tax arrears. However, since some of the defaulters are still not paying the dues, action will be taken to confiscate their property and disconnect their taps," Dr Mayur Patil, Municipal Divisional Officer, Cidco Divisional Office, said.

Action against big defaulters

There are 1,14,472 property holders under the Cidco divisional office. These include houses, shops, government offices, and private establishments. The amount of arrears is huge. Action has been taken against the big defaulters to meet the target before the end of March. Ambadas Vidhate, Yashwant Lahamge, Anand Jadhav, Santosh Gaikwad, Rajendra Maule, and other employees are conducting the recovery campaign.