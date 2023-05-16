Nashik: Police crackdown on illegal liquor sale in Rajiv Nagar

The Indiranagar police station's crime branch team carried out raids at two locations in Rajivnagar colony, resulting in the confiscation of 101 bottles valued at approximately Rs 3,535. A case has been filed at the Indiranagar police station in connection with this incident.

Based on a tip-off received by senior police inspector, a team from the crime detection unit conducted a raid at an illegal liquor selling location in Rajivnagar colony on Monday (December 15) at around 1 pm.

A suspect from Rajivnagar Colony was found carrying bottles of orange country-made liquor valued at approximately Rs 900, which were seized by the authorities. In a separate operation later that night, another raid was conducted where 75 bottles of orange country-made liquor worth around Rs 2,625 were confiscated from another individual in Rajivnagar Colony. A case has been registered at the Indiranagar police station regarding this matter.