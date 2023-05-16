Nashik: Police crackdown on illegal liquor sale in Rajiv Nagar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 16, 2023 04:04 PM 2023-05-16T16:04:24+5:30 2023-05-16T16:05:02+5:30
The Indiranagar police station's crime branch team carried out raids at two locations in Rajivnagar colony, resulting in the confiscation of 101 bottles valued at approximately Rs 3,535. A case has been filed at the Indiranagar police station in connection with this incident.
Based on a tip-off received by senior police inspector, a team from the crime detection unit conducted a raid at an illegal liquor selling location in Rajivnagar colony on Monday (December 15) at around 1 pm.
A suspect from Rajivnagar Colony was found carrying bottles of orange country-made liquor valued at approximately Rs 900, which were seized by the authorities. In a separate operation later that night, another raid was conducted where 75 bottles of orange country-made liquor worth around Rs 2,625 were confiscated from another individual in Rajivnagar Colony. A case has been registered at the Indiranagar police station regarding this matter.