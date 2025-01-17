Nashik-Pune Highway Accident: 9 Killed As Car Crashes Into Stationary Bus Near Narayangaon in Maharashtra

At least nine people were killed, and several others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a stationary bus on Nashik-Pune Highway near Narayangaon in Maharashtra on Friday, January 17. Pune Rural Police SP Pankaj Deshmukh said, "The accident occurred after a truck dashed a car from behind which further collided with a bus (which was stationed)."

Visuals from Accidnet Spot

The incident took place on Friday morning around 10 am near Muktai Dhaba, and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment with the help of locals in the area and the police. Local police and officials reached the spot after receiving the information about the rescue operation. More details awaited.