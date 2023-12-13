Nashik Temperature drops to 14 degrees, records season’s coldest morning

Nashik experienced the coldest morning of the season on Tuesday, as minimum temperatures dropped to 14 degrees Celsius. Typically, the city's minimum temperature ranges between 16 and 18 degrees. Earlier the lowest temperature was recorded on November 17 which was 14.3 degrees Celsius.

According to a senior officer from the Indian Meteorological Department at the Nashik observatory, there was a noticeable decrease of 2.2 degrees in temperature on Tuesday morning. Monday night had already been quite chilly, prompting people to don their warm clothing. "The temperature has been consistently around 29 degrees, except for November 27th when it was 22.9 degrees, Although the minimum temperature may decrease by one degree in the upcoming days, the maximum temperature will remain unchanged," the officer added.

Nashik is known for its chilly winter. In winter, temperatures often plummet to five to seven degrees. However, the temperatures have remained in the double digits. Earlier, on Monday, Delhi also recorded it lowest temperature of the season. Mercury dropped down to 6.5 degrees Celsius.