Nashik Traffic Alert: Eight Roads Leading to Central Bus Stand to Remain Closed for 18 Months - Details Inside

Commuters in Nashik can expect traffic disruptions within the city for the next 18 months as the Traffic Department of the Police Commissionerate closes roads leading to the Central Bus Stand (CBS) for a road concretization project.

The closures, starting April 8, 2024, and lasting until August 8, 2025, are part of a project undertaken by the public works department of Nashik Municipal Corporation's western division. The extended roadwork is likely to impact residents' commutes, especially during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Road Closures and Diversions

Eight roads connected to the CBS will be closed for the duration of the project. Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Chandrakant Khandvi issued an official notification outlining the affected areas and restrictions:

No Entry Zones: Canada Corner to CBS Mela Station via District Hospital, Thakkar Bazar, Mela Bus Stand via Kishore Sudharalay Swimming Pool, Ramayana Bungalow, Tilakwadi via CBS signal CBS via Raka Colony, Kulkarni Garden, and Pandit Colony

Road Diversions: To CBS from Canada Corner: Old Gangapur Naka-Marathon Chowk-Ashok Stambh To Canada Corner from CBS: Old Police Commissionerate-Mico Circle-Modak Signal

One-Way Roads: Traffic will operate one-way from the CBS signal to Canada Corner, as necessitated by construction.

Traffic will operate one-way from the CBS signal to Canada Corner, as necessitated by construction. No Parking Zone: No parking will be allowed for 18 months on either side of the road from CBS to Canada Corner, extending up to 100 meters.

Safety Measures and Project Completion

These measures aim to ensure the project's smooth execution and minimize inconvenience to commuters. Barricades, directional signs, and traffic wardens will be deployed for safety and traffic control. The contractor will be held responsible for any accidents during construction. The project requires night work, and blinkers must be used to avoid accidents. CCTV cameras and signals should be operational before construction begins. Timely completion of the project within the designated timeframe is mandatory.