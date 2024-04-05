Nashik Traffic Police Launches Week-long Special Checking Campaign for Road Safety Compliance

In a bid to bolster compliance with road traffic regulations, Nashik Traffic cops have initiated a week-long special checking campaign. The campaign, slated from April 3 to April 9, 2024, stems from a comprehensive review meeting concerning road accidents in the city. This meeting was presided over by Police Commissioner Sandeep Karanik, Deputy Commissioner Chandrakant Khandvi, and Assistant Police Commissioner Ambadas Bhushare.

The primary objective of this initiative is to instill a culture of strict adherence to road traffic rules among motorists and vehicle owners.

During the initial phases of the campaign, the enforcement team wasted no time in cracking down on violations. Notably, on day one of the campaign 65 car drivers were penalized for the use of tinted glass in their vehicles, resulting in the collection of fines totaling Rs. 35,500/-. Furthermore, stringent measures were taken against 98 commuters found with fancy number plates, accumulating fines amounting to Rs. 49,000/-. and 433 bikers were fined a total of Rs. 2,16,500 for not wearing helmets on day 2 of the drive.