Nashik: Union Minister Bharti Pawar participates in Savarkar Gaurav Yatra

Union minister Dr Bharti Pawar took part in the Bharatiya Janata Party's Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Maharashtra's Nashik city. The yatra began from Swatantryaveer Savarkar memorial at Adgaon Naka and culminated at Panchavati Karanja in Nashik East assembly constituency.

Floral tributes were paid to Savarkar at the memorial and participants sporting saffron caps with the words “Mi Savarkar” marched through parts of the city.

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar, Nashik East MLA Rahul Dhikle, senior BJP leaders Laxman Savji and Balasaheb Sanap and the party’s city unit president Girish Palve participated in the yatra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena had last month announced that Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out in each district of Maharashtra to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism against him.