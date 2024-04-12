Nashik Weather Update: Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Scorching Heat Grips City

The scorching sun persisted in Nashik yesterday, with temperatures soaring to a stifling 37 degrees Celsius. Residents grappled with the intense heat as the city experienced one of the hottest days of the season. Throughout the day, the minimum temperature provided minimal respite, hovering at 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity levels reached 58% on April 11, exacerbating the discomfort caused by the searing heat. However, relief may be on the horizon as the climate shows signs of a potential shift today.

According to forecasts, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. However, amidst the anticipation of cooler weather, there's a twist: the possibility of rain or showers later in the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several regions in Maharashtra, including Nashik, cautioning residents to stay vigilant.

This weather shift impacts more than just Nashik. Marathwada, too, is experiencing a significant change, raising concerns, particularly among farmers. With the uncertainty of rainfall looming, farmers are urged to take all necessary precautions to minimize potential losses.It's not just farmers who need to be cautious. Citizens, too, are advised to safeguard their health against the fluctuating weather conditions and rising temperatures, which could exacerbate health issues. As Nashik braces for the possibility of rain amidst the prevailing heat, both farmers and citizens must remain vigilant and proactive in adapting to these weather fluctuations.