Navi Mumbai: 3-Year-Old Girl kidnapped in Vashi, Probe on

The APMC Police has initiated a kidnapping case against two individuals after a 3-year-old girl child went missing from Koprigaon in Vashi. Preliminary investigations suggest that a familiar individual, accompanied by an accomplice, whisked away the child on a scooter. The complainant and father of the child, Sudam Rathod, reported that his daughter was playing in the vicinity when she was abducted.

According to police, a person known to the family identified as Sahil Mhatre along with one more accomplice committed the crime. “They were seen giving something edible to the girl child and later taken in a scooter,” said a police official.

The family of the girl resides in Ekta Nagar slum in sector 26 near Kopri Village in Vashi. The girl was kidnapped near Punit Corner in Ekta Nagar area.

A case of kidnapping under section 363 of IPC has been registered at APMC police station. “We are checking CCTV footage and taking technical help to trace. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a police official from APMC Police station.