Navi Mumbai: 60-year-old mentally challenged woman killed by fellow inmate at care facility

A 60-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly attacked and killed by a fellow inmate at a care facility in Navi Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place at a private care home in Airoli around 11.30 am on Sunday, an official said. The accused woman, aged 65 years, attacked the victim Nanda Bobate with a steel plate and bit her, he said.

The victim was killed in the attack, following which the police were informed, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by a staffer from the care facility, the Rabale police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The two women suffered from mental ailments and were undergoing treatment at the centre, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.