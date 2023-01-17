Navi Mumbai: Bank of Maharashtra employees go on one day strike

Employees of the Bank of Maharashtra in Navi Mumbai participated in a one-day symbolic strike called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) on Monday. The employees staged a strong demonstration in front of the zonal office.

The demonstration was held because the employees' association's office, which had been in the bank building for 40 years, was allegedly forcibly taken away. The bank's activities were affected by the strike.

Arvind More, the association's organising secretary, raised his voice against the management's policies, claiming they were clamping on them. He said that the government has not appointed an employee representative to the board of directors for the previous six years, and that management is unwilling to accept constructive criticism from the organisation.

"The government has not filled the seats on the board of directors of depositors in agriculture for the last six years." "As a result of this, bank management is attempting to make arbitrary decisions by assuming unlimited power," More said.

After the January 16 strike, they will intensify their protest against the management in the coming days, more added.