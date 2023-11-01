Navi Mumbai: Case against 10 men for harassing women during discussion on panchayat poll

The police have filed a case against 10 men on charges of sexual harassment of women and rioting during a discussion about preparations for gram panchayat elections in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday..

Four women were injured in the incident which took place on Tuesday at Nhavagaon in Panvel, the official from Nhava Sheva police station said. According to senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal, the women of the village were having a talk about getting ready for the gramme panchayat elections that are set for November 5.

When the accused got there, he started arguing with the women. According to the authorities, the accused reportedly assaulted and mistreated the other victims with iron logs, tearing one of the women's dresses.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against 10 men under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 143, 149 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting), they said.