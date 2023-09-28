Navi Mumbai: Case against doctor for abusing businessman

A case has been filed by the police against a doctor in Navi Mumbai who is accused of verbally abusing a businessman. This alleged abuse occurred after the businessman requested payment for the installation of CCTV cameras at the doctor's hospital.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the 35-year-old victim went to the private hospital in Koparkhairne area of Navi Mumbai to collect the payment, official said. The doctor allegedly refused to pay the bill for the work done and also abused the victim, the official from Koparkhairne police station said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the doctor under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said, adding a probe was on into the case.