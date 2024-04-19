Navi Mumbai: Case Filed Against Coach and Five Lifeguards After Student Drowns in School Pool

A 17-year-old boy died by drowning at a private aided school on April 13. Both the coach and lifeguards were present when the incident took place. Following this, the Vashi police have filed a case against the coach and five lifeguards for negligence causing death. Initially, the police had filed an accidental death report.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father both the coach and the five lifeguards were negligent in their duties, failing to adequately supervise the students swimming in the pool. The coach, identified as Laxman Singh Kalusingh Thakur from Kharghar, and the five lifeguards - Akash Balu Devade from Juhugaon in Vashi, Suraj Kumar Ashok Kumar Chaudhary from Juhugaon in Vashi, Om Govind Shyam kishore Yadav from Indiranagar in Turbhe, and Raosaheb Shivsharan from Mankhurd - were named in the case.

In the tragic incident, 17-year-old student Mayur Adinath Umale from sector 8 in Nerul drowned during a physical education class at the school's pool on April 13th afternoon. Between 2:10 pm and 2:20 pm, he was found unconscious by fellow students. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Umale was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. Subsequently, the Vashi police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and launched an investigation. The inquiry revealed negligence on the part of both the coach and the five lifeguards, who failed to properly supervise the students during their swimming session. Vashi police have confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time.