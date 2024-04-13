Navi Mumbai: 12th-Grade Student Drowns in Private School Swimming Pool During Physical Education

A 12th-grade student drowned Saturday afternoon in the swimming pool of a private school here during a physical education class.

Madhukar Bhate, senior inspector at the Vashi police station, confirmed the death of Mayur Adinath Umale, a 17-year-old resident of Nerul.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. while students were participating in PE, Bhate said. Witnesses reported that Umale appeared to swim too far and lost consciousness. Shockingly, reports suggest that the trainer was present at the time of the incident.

"We have registered an accidental death report," Bhate said. "Foul play is not suspected at this time, but a full investigation is underway."

Police believe water entered Umale's lungs while he was swimming in a deeper part of the pool.

He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead by a doctor. The school is known for its sports facilities and student participation in athletics.