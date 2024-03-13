Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Offers 243 Shops in Ulwe Bamandongri Housing Complex

The City and Industrial Development has offered 243 shops in Bamandongri housing complex in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai. Under this scheme, shops have been made available for the small and medium businesses in Ulwe, a newly developed node with direct access to Atal Setu connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The online registration process for sale of shops will start from March 14, 2024. Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO said, "The scheme is very useful for medium and small businesses. Therefore, I appeal that maximum business owners should grab this golden opportunity.” Under the scheme, a total of 243 shops will be through e-tendering and e-auction process and the website is https://eauction.cidcoindia.com. The online registration will start on March 14, 2024 and closes on April 13, 2024. The result of the scheme will be announced on 15th April 2024.

“Ulwe node has good connectivity by rail and road. The housing complex is located outside Bamandongri railway station on the Nerul-Uran suburban railway corridor. Also, the area of this housing complex is at a close distance from MTHL (Atal Setu). CIDCO's Navi Mumbai International Airport and JNPT Port will be growth drivers for the development of this area well-equipped with all infrastructure facilities,” said a CIDCO official.