Navi Mumbai: Commercial vehicles to be auctioned by the Vashi RTO for non-payment of taxes

The Deputy Regional Transport Office Vashi will conduct a bus auction on January 10, 2023. The RTO will auction these automobiles to recover the motor vehicle tax that was not paid. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the APMC Deputy Regional Transport Office.

Navi Mumbai Hemangini Patil, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, has encouraged all interested parties to participate in large numbers in this auction. The RTO seizes tourist vehicles that do not pay motor vehicle tax under the Mumbai Motor Vehicle Act. Owners of such vehicles are notified that they must pay taxes and retrieve their vehicles. If owners do not appear despite notices, the RTO auctions off the vehicles.

"The list of vehicles to be auctioned has been posted on the notice board at the Deputy Regional Transport Office at APMC for information," she said. In addition, entities can see the vehicles available for auction at the Sub Regional Transport Office at the APMC Grain Market, Sector No. 19 B T Block, Gate No. 7. Before the auction, the auction conditions will be published online. Entities should contact the Sub Regional Transport Office for more information.