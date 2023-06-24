Navi Mumbai: Customs detained two people for smuggling drones, toys, latex balloons, and e-cigarettes

Two businessmen were detained by the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House's Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (Import) in Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva for their involvement in the smuggling of e-cigarettes, drones, toys, and latex balloons with a combined value of more than Rs 5 crore, an official said.

The racket being operated by the accused at Nhava Sheva port came to light when two consignments containing such items were intercepted on May 22, he said. On examination, 20,920 e-cigarettes, 1,792 drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) and 58,500 toys and latex balloons were found. E-cigarettes and drones are prohibited by some ministries, while the toys and latex balloons did not conform to Bureau of Indian Standards, he said.

The two businessmen from Mumbai were held on Friday and have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. One member of this racket was held on May 12 for illegal import of e-cigarettes, he added.

