Navi Mumbai: Earthen Pots Back in Demand As Mercury Continues To Soar

With temperatures climbing, the demand for earthen pots has surged as people seek refreshing drinks to combat dehydration, even in households with refrigerators. As summer grips the region, roadside vendors and carts offer a variety of earthen pots in various sizes. However, buyers may need to dig deeper into their pockets this year due to increased input costs.

Currently, a 10 to 12-litre earthen pot fetches around Rs 350, while larger pots of 12 to 18 liters range from Rs 450 to Rs 600. For those seeking even larger vessels of around 60 liters, prices soar to Rs 3500 or more.

Read Also | Maharashtra Heat Wave Alert: NMMC Issues Directives To Tackle Rising Temperature

Most earthen pot vendors come from North India, especially Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. Mohammed Javed, a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh who sells earthen pots in Shirvane village in Nerul, notes a significant 20 to 25 percent increase in prices due to rising input costs such as coal and soil. Javed mentions that both individuals and families, including bachelors, are among his clientele. "Many families choose earthen pots to reduce escalating electricity bills, especially during the scorching summer months," he explains. Additionally, he emphasizes the perception that earthen pots offer health benefits, further boosting their popularity.

Earlier this week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for April 5 and 6, warning citizens of heat waves in parts of Maharashtra. According to the Regional Centre of IMD in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, and Thane are expected to experience a rise in mercury levels. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already advised staying hydrated and only stepping out of home if necessary to cope with the heat.

Read Also | Do's and Don'ts During Heat Wave This Summer: National Disaster Management Authority Issues Advisory