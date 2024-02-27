Navi Mumbai Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Turbhe Industrial Park MIDC Area (Watch Video)

A major fire erupted at a factory in Turbhe MIDC on Tuesday morning. Three workers who were trapped inside the factory were successfully rescued by the fire brigade. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire brigade responded to the call at approximately 11:46 am on Tuesday. Currently, three fire engines from Vashi, Koparkhairane, and MIDC are on-site working to contain the blaze. The incident occurred at the premises located at D-272. The rescued workers have been admitted to NMMC Hospital in Vashi.

Visuals From the Spot:

Santosh Patil, the fire officer of MIDC, reported significant smoke at the scene. "The fire is now under control, but the rescue operation is being hindered by heavy smoke," said Patil. He added that an update on the situation will be available within the next half-hour.

Further details regarding the cause and extent of the fire and any casualties or damages are yet to be reported. The situation remains under observation as authorities work to manage and mitigate the situation.