Mumbai: Pise Pumping Station Fire Disrupts Water Supply, BMC Announces 24-Hour Outage

A pumping station fire in Thane's Pise, situated 60 kilometers from Mumbai, has disrupted water supply to several parts of the city, according to the municipal corporation on Monday.

The fire, which started on Monday evening, has affected water distribution to eastern suburbs and supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs, stated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a press release.

A fire broke out at BMC's Pise Water Pumping Station on 26th February 2024. As a result, the water supply in the eastern part of the eastern suburbs, Trombay Low Level Reservoir, Trombay High Level Reservoir, Ghatkopar Low Level Reservoir, F South, and F North Ward, as well as… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 26, 2024

Consequently, there will be no water supply in these areas for the next 24 hours. Water supply pressure in the western suburbs and other parts of Mumbai may also be affected. The BMC administration requests citizens to co-operate and use water judiciously during this period, the release said.

