Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at factory, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a factory in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai at afternoon, civic officials said. One person sustained minor injuries in the blaze that started around 4 pm and was taken to hospital, they said.

Six fire engines were pressed into service to control the blaze at a thermo-plastic factory at Rabale MIDC, they said. The cause of the fire is still not known, they added.

In an similar incident, A fire broke out at an eatery in Kala Ghoda area of south Mumbai early on Friday, officials said. The blaze erupted in some scrap material kept at the cafe located on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 3.45 am, they said.

Nobody was injured in the fire and it was doused within 15-20 minutes, a civic official said. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, chimney, furniture and scrap material of the eatery, according to a fire brigade official.The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.