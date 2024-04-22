Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Belapur Slum, Several Houses Gutted (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted at a slum in Navi Mumbai's Belapur area on Monday. The blaze gutted about 10 to 15 houses, while there were no reports of any injuries. According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking. Fire tenders were present at the spot.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a slum area of Navi Mumbai's Belapur area. According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking. Fire tenders were present at the spot pic.twitter.com/GLWYRwLquW — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out At BJP's Mumbai Office, No Casualties Reported

Fire department officials and Mumbai Police were at the scene, trying to ascertain the cause of the blaze. A video of the incident showed thick plumes of black smoke from the fire billowing into the sky. Residents were seen standing on the side of the road, looking at fire department officials trying to douse the flames. Mangled and burning remains of houses were also seen in the footage



