Navi Mumbai Fire: Pawne MIDC Blaze Under Control After Four Hours

A major fire broke at a chemical factory in Pawne MIDC on Tuesday morning, and it took firefighters four hours to bring it under control. "Now, the cooling process is underway," stated a Fire Official from MIDC. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. However, the fire extended to two adjacent industrial units, both of which were completely gutted. Santosh Patil, the Fire Official from MIDC, disclosed that the fire broke out between 10:30 am and 11 am on Tuesday at Navbharat Industrial Chemical Company in the Pawane MIDC area. "The fire spread to the neighboring printing and grocery industrial units, causing complete destruction," explained Patil.

Fire officials mobilized resources from NMMC, CIDCO, MIDC, ONGC, and other agencies. "The bronto skylift of CIDCO was utilized, as it was deemed impossible to extinguish the fire from ground level," Patil added. He further noted that the fire expanded onto the road after chemical drums began to explode."At present, the cooling process is ongoing, and it will take time. Once the cooling process is completed, we will assess the status within the industrial units," Patil concluded.