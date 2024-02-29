Navi Mumbai: Former Intel Director Avtar Saini's Death in Cycling Accident Raises Concerns for Dedicated Cycle Tracks

The tragic death of 68-year-old former Intel director Avtar Saini on Wednesday morning, resulting from a taxi colliding with his bicycle along Palm Beach road, has sparked a debate on the necessity of dedicated cycle tracks in the city. Despite Navi Mumbai being hailed as a smart city with robust basic infrastructures, the city lacks dedicated cycle tracks.

A dedicated cycle track planned along Palm Beach road, stretching from Moraj Circle to the civic headquarters in Belapur, has been under construction for the past two years. Originally slated for completion in October of last year, the track remains unfinished. "Had the proposed cycle track along Palm Beach road been completed on schedule, the life of a 68-year-old cyclist could have been saved," lamented Sunil Ramakrishnan, a member of LEGGO, a cycling group in Navi Mumbai. He emphasized that while the city boasts several well-maintained roads that entice motorists, it sorely lacks a dedicated cycle track for enthusiasts like himself. Hardly two to three km streches of the track has been completed.

In recent years, the popularity of cycling has surged, with many cyclists taking to Palm Beach Road and other thoroughfares. Despite this growing trend, cyclists express a deep sense of insecurity due to the absence of dedicated cycling tracks.

Aman Saini, another member of LEGGO, laments the lack of respect afforded to cyclists in the area. "Forget heavy vehicles, even light vehicles don't give us space," he asserts. "To sustain our passion, we often resort to cycling in remote areas and rugged terrain. Fortunately, there are a few scenic spots around Navi Mumbai, particularly enjoyable during the monsoon season." However, he acknowledges that incidents like this serve as significant demotivators for cyclists.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had envisioned a 7.99 km long cycle track from Moraj Circle in Sanpada to the civic headquarters in Belapur along Palm Beach Road. A groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for February 6; however, it was canceled due to the passing of Lata Mangeshkar. Nonetheless, construction commenced in February 2022.

Currently, work is underway on a small section of the cycle track. "The project encountered several hurdles, including obtaining environmental clearances, leading to delays," stated a senior civic official. The track is designed to consist of an asphalt patch spanning 3.6km and a non-asphalt stretch (grit) of 3.5km, necessitated by environmental concerns and forest regulations restricting construction activities. The remaining 242 meters will include small bridges and culverts. The civic body successfully obtained approval from the Forest Department in Nagpur for the project. According to the plan, this proposed cycling track will be the first of its kind, featuring safety fences for cyclists. "Additionally, there will be resting areas spaced at short intervals, each 3 meters wide, adorned with sculptures and fountains," added the official.

Sanjay Desai, the city engineer from NMMC, acknowledged that the civic body is working on implementing a dedicated cycling track. However, he attributed the delays due to technical reasons.