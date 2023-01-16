Navi Mumbai International Airport to get connectivity boost via Virar-Alibaug highway

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation will construct the Virar-Alibaug highway, commonly known as a multi-modal corridor. The corporation has obtained all regulatory and other approvals and is preparing to begin construction. The 126-km-long corridor will connect the Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra. The road will be developed in two stages: from Navghar to Chirner and from Chirner to Alibaug.

The Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor will connect the NH-8, Bhiwandi Bypass, NH-3, NH-4, and NH-4B, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, NH-17, etc. The 79-kilometre-long Virar (Navghar) to Chirner (JNPT) route is financially feasible and has been approved by authorities.

According to the corporation, the corridor will produce jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which encompasses Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivali, Panvel, Taloja, and Uran.

It will enhance connectivity with Navi Mumbai International Airport and help in the development of JNPT Port, MTHL, and a dedicated freight corridor.

This road is intended to bring traffic from JNPT to Navi Mumbai and Thane, as well as out of the city. The road will cut the travel time between Virar and Alibaug in half, to slightly over two and a half hours. The World Bank will provide financial support for the initiative. The corporation has received preliminary clearance from the state government for the corridor.