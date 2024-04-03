Navi Mumbai: Kopar Khairane Police Booked 23-Year-Old Man for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

Kopar Khairane police booked a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on Tuesday night at her house. The girl was alone at home when he committed the crime. The accused was identified as Sanjay Sarnappa Rathod, 23, a resident of sector 12 B of Bonkode village in Koparkhairane and a native of Karnataka.

Based on the complaint, at approximately 9:30 pm on April 2nd, the victim girl was sweeping the house when the accused forcibly entered and assaulted her. The traumatizing incident involved sexual assault, leaving the girl deeply ashamed. When her mother came back home from work, she narrated the whole incident to her mother. They immediately approached the Koparkhairane police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Koparkhairane police registered a case on Wednesday early morning against the accused for molestation and sexual assault under sections 354, and 448 of IPC and sections 8 and 12 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) of 2012. A notice has been issued to the accused to appear before the police.