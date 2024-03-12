Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested in Vashi with Rs 1 Lakh Worth of Ganja

The APMC police arrested a 28-year-old man with 4 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1 lakh near Ekta Nagar Slum in Vashi on Monday evening.

It was revealed that the man was involved in the retail trade of the contraband in the slum area, said police.



The arrested accused was identified as Mohhamed Alam Ansari Shaikh, a resident of Ekta Nagar Nagar Slum in sector 19 A in Vashi. Acting on a tip-off received from a reliable source, the APMC police carried out a raid at the house of the accused around 4 pm on Monday. When the accused was asked about the presence of contraband, he denied it. However, during a thorough check of the house, the police found two packets containing marijuana (ganja). In one packet, 4000 grams, and in another packet, 14 grams of marijuana was stored. “At Rs 25 per gram, the total cost of the seizure is around Rs 1 lakh,” said an official from APMC Police station.

A case has been registered against Shaikh at APMC police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and IPC.

According to police, the accused used to supply the contraband to known customers who visited his home. “We are investigating how he managed to get such a big quantity,” said the police official.

Last week, the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police and the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 43-year-old man with 61 kg of marijuana worth Rs 12.2 lakh near Palaspe Phata along the Mumbai-Goa highway on Tuesday night.