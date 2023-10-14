Navi Mumbai: Man booked for posting objectionable video about SC communities on social media

The Navi Mumbai police have filed a case against an individual for purportedly sharing an offensive video on Facebook, in which he used verbal abuse and issued threats against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. This information was conveyed by an official on Saturday.

According to a report of PTI, Based on a complaint lodged by a lawyer, the police on Friday registered an offence against one Dileep Ceherekar under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

As per the complaint, the allegedly accused posted a video on Facebook, in which is seen verbally abusing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, and also giving them death threats, the official said. The lawyer came across the post and lodged a complaint with the Panvel police station, he said.