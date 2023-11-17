Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1: Here's what you need to know about timings, ticket prices, routes, and more

After a prolonged delay, Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 is set to launch on Friday, marking the end of a decade-long construction process marred by various issues. Commencing at 3 PM, this long-awaited metro service brings relief to Navi Mumbaikars. Starting from today, the metro will connect Belapur Terminal and Pendhar.

From the number of stations to the route to the cost of travelling, here’s everything that you need to know about it.

Navi Mumbai Metro Operation Schedule:

- Metro service starts on Friday between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar at 3:00 PM.

- The last service for the day will be at 10:00 PM.

- Starting November 18, the first service between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar will begin at 6:00 AM.

- The last service remains at 10:00 PM.

- The frequency of the metro service will be every 15 minutes.

Navi Mumbai Metro Fare:

- Rs 10 for distances ranging from 0 to 2 KM

- Rs 15 for 2 to 4 KM

- Rs 20 for 4 to 6 KM

- Rs 25 for 6 to 8 KM

- Rs 30 for 8 to 10 KM

- Rs 40 for distances beyond 10 KM

The inauguration of Navi Mumbai's Metro Line 1 represents a significant milestone for residents, addressing longstanding delays and enhancing connectivity within the region. The metro's potential impact on local transportation and its integration with existing railway networks are eagerly anticipated by the community.