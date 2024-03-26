Navi Mumbai: MIDC Pipeline Damage Goes Unattended for Hours Amid Holi Celebrations

Thousands of liters of potable water were wasted after a water supply pipeline was damaged during road and nullah construction work in the Mahape industrial area of Navi Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, the damaged pipeline could only be addressed in the evening once officials were available following Holi celebrations.

According to industrial units, the water pipeline was damaged when there was excavation of 15 km long road works and construction of nullah was going on. The work was going on the stretch spanning A block and EL block within the industrial area.

As the incident took place on Monday, the majority of the employees of MIDC were having holiday owing to Holi celebration. “It was only in the evening, employees of MIDC reached the spot and closed the water supply,” said a representative of an industrial unit.

The MIDC area is already facing water shortage and the incident added to the problem. However, due to the Holi festival, the majority of the industrial units were closed an