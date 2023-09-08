Navi Mumbai: Minor oil spill near Pirwadi beach in Uran

A little amount of crude oil was reported to have leaked onto the water close to Pirwadi Beach in Uran, Navi Mumbai, but the spill was soon arrested.

The spill was reported around 0545 hours on Friday. The Oil Spill Response (OSR) team of ONGC Uran rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the root cause was detected and the spill stopped. Corrective measures were taken and the spill was arrested immediately. The cause of the spill was not immediately known, the official said.

The crude oil is brought through undersea pipelines from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fields in the Arabian Sea to Uran. Then the crude oil is transferred to refineries for processing into fuels like petrol and diesel. According to PTI report, the pipeline had spills in the past, too. One of the last major spill was reported in 2013.

Sources told PTI, that the government authorities have been briefed by ONGC management about the incident. It was assured that there is no reason for panic as the spilled oil quantity was very small and it is being recovered, the souces said.

