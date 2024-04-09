Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Illegal Construction in Belapur; Five Individuals Booked

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has filed three cases against five individuals for allegedly conducting unauthorized constructions without obtaining permission from the civic body. Prior to this, the civic body had issued notices to them. Instead of halting the construction work and dismantling the unauthorized structures, they continued the construction activities.

On Monday, Sachin Namwad, 35, an official from Koparkhairane ward, lodged a complaint. According to Namwad, Manoj Kashinath Weta and Narendra Kashinath Weta were engaged in construction activities at house number 108 in sector 19 without obtaining permission from the civic body. Despite receiving a notice from the civic body, they proceeded with the construction work.

Likewise, Laxman Dalvi and Ramchandra Madhvi were found undertaking construction work at house number 944 in sector 12 of Bonkode village in Koparkhairane without the necessary permission from the civic body. Despite being issued a notice to halt the construction, they persisted with the illegal activities. Similarly, Sadanand Santaram Mhatre was found extending house number 613 in sector 19 without obtaining permission from NMMC. Despite receiving a stop work notice, he proceeded with the construction. Namwad from NMMC’s Koparkhairane ward office initiated separate cases against them.

All individuals were booked under relevant sections of the MRTP Act. Meanwhile, in the Belapur ward of NMMC, an illegal ground-plus-one structure in Karave village was demolished. The building was being constructed without permission from the civic body, despite a notice issued under the MRTP Act. The construction persisted, leading to the demolition by the civic body on Monday.