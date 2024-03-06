Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 43-Year-Old Man With 61 kg Marijuana Worth Rs 12 Lakh in Panvel

A 43-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Wasim Kureshi from Bharat Nagar in Bandra East, was apprehended by the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police and the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai police. They seized 61 kg of marijuana valued at Rs 12.2 lakh from him near Palaspe Phata along the Mumbai-Goa highway on Tuesday night. Police stated that the individual had intentions to distribute the illegal substance through retail channels.

Acting on a tip off received from a reliable source, the Crime Branch officials along with ANC Panvel City police laid a trap near Palaspe Phata on Tuesday evening. The accused came in a white colour car around 1.15 am on Tuesday and parked the vehicle near the Palaspe junction.

The police, already stationed at the location, approached the individual and inquired about the reason for halting the car. The suspect, identified as Kureshi, provided vague responses, raising suspicions among the officers.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, the police discovered two blue and two gray nylon bags containing approximately 61.2 kilograms of green leaves, flowers, pods, and seeds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of Rs 12,24,000.

According to the police, Kureshi, identified as the driver of the car, was transporting the contraband with the intention to sell it. "Kureshi was engaged in the illegal trade of contraband in order to make easy money. We are currently investigating whether there are additional individuals involved in this racket, given the significant quantity he was found carrying," stated an official from the Crime Branch.

A case has been registered against Kureshi at Panvel City police station under relevant sections of NDPS Act and IPC. The car which was used for carrying the drugs was also seized.