Navi Mumbai: Police held 3 cyber fraudsters held for cheating man of Rs 2.24 crore

Three individuals have been detained by Navi Mumbai police on suspicion of defrauding a man of Rs. 2.24 crore while pretending to pay him money for his insurance policy.

The police last week arrested two accused from Delhi and one from Haryana for the fraud that took place between August 2020 and July this year, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police station said. The alleged defendant offered to get the victim good money on his insurance coverage after getting it closed while posing as an employee of the Integrated Grievance Management System (IGMS). During this time, the accused forced the individual to deposit Rs 2.24 crore into several bank accounts by invoking various justifications, according to the official.

When the man did not receive any money, he filed a police complaint, and a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act was registered, he said. During the probe, the police found that of the total amount, Rs 1.8 crore had gone into the bank account of one Prashant Chamoli, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana. A police team rushed to Haryana and nabbed him, the official said.

Five mobile phones, five SIM cards, and a passport were seized from Chamoli, he said. Following interrogation, the police zeroed in on Parvez Mohammad (41), a cloth seller, and Ranjit Vyas Tiwari (32), a money transfer agent, both from Delhi, the official said.