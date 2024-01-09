Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Shri Ram Katha Satsang Program in Panvel

In preparation for the upcoming two-day Shri Ram Katha Satsang by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at the Karnala Sport Academy ground in Panvel, the Navi Mumbai Traffic department has released a traffic notification to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. The event, anticipated to draw a substantial turnout of followers, is scheduled for January 10 and 11.

In light of the expected high attendance, the traffic police have implemented route diversions to avert potential traffic congestion during the specified days. As outlined in the advisory, all types of vehicles will be restricted from accessing the road connecting Panvel Thana Naka to JNPT Road on both January 10 and 11. This measure aims to enhance the convenience of devotees attending the event.

Alternate routes have been designated for individuals heading to JNPT during the Shri Ram Katha Satsang event at Karnala Sport Academy ground in Panvel. Commuters are encouraged to utilize the Thana Naka Khanda Colony flyover via Kalamboli Circle, turning left from Thana Naka Khanda Colony signal towards Chhota Khanda railway overbridge.

For vehicles approaching from JNPT, it is recommended to follow the Kalamboli Circle route towards Khanda Colony and subsequently proceed to Garden Hotel in Panvel.

Importantly, the traffic notification excludes emergency services such as fire brigade, police, ambulance, and vehicles involved in the transportation of essential commodities such as milk, petrol, diesel, cooking gas cylinders, medicines, and vegetables. These essential services will be permitted to traverse the specified routes during the event, ensuring uninterrupted access for critical operations.