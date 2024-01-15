Navi Mumbai Police Nab Six Accused in Gangster Sharad Mohol Murder Case from Panvel and Vashi

In a joint operation, the Navi Mumbai police and Crime Branch, Pune, arrested six persons, including the main accused, in connection with the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol on Sunday night from Panvel and Vashi. They were hidden in a farmhouse in Panvel, said the police.

Pankaj Dahane, DCP Zone 2 of Navi Mumbai police, confirmed to LokmatTimes.Com regarding their arrests. “They were arrested from a farmhouse in Panvel and Vashi,” said Dahane, adding that they were handed over to Pune police as they are carrying out further investigation.

On January 5, Mohol, a history-sheeter with cases of kidnapping, attempt to murder, and murder registered against his name, was shot at by three persons near his house in Sutardara in the Kothrud area in Pune on January 5. He died hours later in a hospital from bullet wounds.

The Pune Crime Branch received information that the main suspect, Ramdas Marne, believed to be involved in the conspiracy and execution of Mohol's killing, was hidden in Navi Mumbai. They contacted Navi Mumbai police, and in a joint operation, Marne was arrested from a farmhouse along Old Mumbai-Goa highway. The other accused were arrested from outside a dance bar in Vashi.

DCP Dahane said that they are not aware of whether they flee to Navi Mumbai after committing the crime, as the investigation is being carried out by Pune police.

According to the police, the number of persons arrested in the case so far has risen to 14.