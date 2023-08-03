Navi Mumbai: Police suspends licence of four orchestra bars for violating norms

Four orchestra bars' permits have reportedly been cancelled by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly violating permit regulations, according to officials on Thursday.

Following complaints, the police recently conducted raids on these bars and found they were flouting norms, a police release said.

Hence, the action has been taken violation of the Rules for Licensing and Controlling Places of Public Amusement (other than cinemas) and Performances for Public Amusement, the release said.

The licences of the four bars were suspended for periods varying from one to three months beginning Thursday, it added.