Navi Mumbai: School Fight Claims Student's Life, Another Injured; Several Detained

Navi Mumbai: In Navi Mumbai's Turbhe village, an argument among students at a local school turned ugly. Following the school day, the argument turned into a fight that claimed the life of a 17-year-old student and left another severely injured. Police authorities have apprehended seven to eight students in connection with this incident. The deceased, identified as Aditya Bhosale, and the injured, Devang Thakur, were both enrolled in the twelfth grade at the school.

Reports indicate that Bhosle had been engaged in disputes with several classmates in recent days, though temporary resolutions were achieved. However, the conflict reignited on Wednesday afternoon, spilling over into a nearby field shortly after noon. What began as a heated exchange swiftly escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in serious injuries to Bhosle and Thakur. Tragically, Bhosle succumbed to his injuries, while Thakur was rushed to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital in Vashi for urgent medical attention.

Following the incident, law enforcement agencies, including the APMC Police and Crime Branch Cell One, responded to the scene. At least five to six students have been taken into custody for further interrogation and investigation.