Navi Mumbai Sees 94% Spike in Cybercrime in 2023, Raising Awareness Key to Prevention

Navi Mumbai saw a staggering 94% increase in cybercrime in 2023, highlighting the need for stronger public awareness amid a low detection rate of just 19%, officials said.

Authorities recorded a total of 407 cybercrime cases across 20 police stations and the newly established cyber cell, resulting in crores of rupees being siphoned off. Only 76 of these cases were resolved, compared to 54 in 2022 and 48 in 2021.

The rise in internet usage among the public has led to a significant increase in cybercrimes. Perpetrators, frequently unidentified and situated remotely, exploit smartphones to easily extract money. Victims come from diverse backgrounds, including ordinary citizens, highly educated individuals, IT professionals, bank officials, and those with substantial funds in their accounts. Navi Mumbai Police is actively handling complaints related to these fraudulent activities.

Last year, the Navi Mumbai police launched 'Cyber Warrior' initiative wherein youths mostly students will be involved in creating awareness. “Solving cybercrime is very challenging and the best way is to stop it from happening. We can prevent cyber fraud by taking a number of measures. It is the responsibility of students who understand the technology to ensure that no one in their neighborhood becomes a victim of cyber fraud," said Milind Bharambe at the launch of the initiative.

In addition, the local police station has taken positive measures by providing training to its officers and staff. They are now allowed to investigate cybercrimes involving amounts below Rs 10 lakh.

During 2023, the majority of cases of cyber crimes reported included bank fraud, social media fraud and task jobs. Downloading remote access applications, loan applications and light bill frauds were also registered.

As per data from Maharashtra Police, there has been a rise of 121% in cybercrimes in the last three years. The cyber cell of Maharashtra receives around 1,000 calls from the victims of cyber fraud. In order to curb the growing menace of cybercrime and to develop a counter-offensive for every modus operandi of cyber criminals, the government of Maharashtra has initiated the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project at Millennium Business Park in Mhape in Navi Mumbai. This will also provide internships to students in cybercrime.