Navi Mumbai: Seven booked for threatening woman with black magic and extorting Rs 78 lakh

On Thursday, seven individuals were charged for reportedly extorting Rs 78.73 lakh from a 56-year-old woman. The charges allege that they threatened her with the use of black magic, claiming it could bring harm to both her and her family, according to a Navi Mumbai police official.

As per the FIR, the seven accused, on the pretext of performing rituals between January and November this year, took 105 tolas of gold worth Rs 42.08 lakh and Rs 36.65 lakh cash from the victim, the Vashi police station official told PTI.

The victim suffered a brain stroke and was paralysed due to the ordeal, he said. The accused used to threaten that they would kill her husband, daughter and son-in-law, he added.

The seven were charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act 2013 but are yet to be arrested.