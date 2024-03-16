Navi Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year Old Man Held for Sexual Assault on Toddler

The Uran police have arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a toddler in Chirner village. The distressing incident reportedly occurred near a temple on Thursday, prompting authorities to file a case on Friday evening. The young victim is presently receiving medical care at a hospital in Nerul.

According to police, the girl around two and a half years old, was playing near Durga Mata Temple in Sainagar in Chirner village on Thursday morning between 9 am and 10 am when the accused took her to his home and allegedly committed the crime.

Later, the parents admitted the toddler to a hospital in Nerul where she is being treated. The toddler received severe sexual assault, said police. As the accused was also a resident of Uran, the police arrested him.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections 376 and 376 ((2) (I) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO Act) against the accused.

The police are investigating whether the accused had committed similar crimes earlier. “We are checking the history as the accused targeted a toddler who cannot identify or inform parents of the assault,” said a senior police official from Uran Police station.