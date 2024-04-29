Navi Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year Old Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting and Harassing Minor

NRI Coastal police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl child in the Ulwe node while she was visiting his house to play chess. The accused had also shown her porn videos in the past. The accused has been identified as Sandesh Narendra Patil, a resident of sector 19 in Ulwe. The incident occurred on Saturday evening between 6 pm and 6.30 pm.

According to police, on Saturday evening, when the mother of the victim was busy with her household work, her daughter went to neighbour Patil’s house to play chess. Taking advantage of the loneliness, the accused sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her to not reveal it to anyone. However, when she returned home, she narrated the whole incident to her mother. When the parents asked more about the incident, they came to know that the accused had shown her nude photos and photos on his mobile to the child. Following this they approached the police and complained. The police registered a case of rape of a child under the relevant section of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act 2012.

